Donald Trump to Adam Schiff: ‘Whistleblower’ Should Testify Because He Was Wrong

President Donald Trump demanded the “whistleblower” who sparked the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry should testify to Congress, despite Rep. Adam Schiff’s claim it was no longer necessary.

“NO! Must testify to explain why he got my Ukraine conversation sooo wrong, not even close,” Trump said on Twitter.

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Schiff said testimony from the “whistleblower” was no longer needed.

“Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected,” Schiff said, warning testimony from the “whistleblower” might expose his identity. – READ MORE

