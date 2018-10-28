Donald Trump Thunders at Media for Trying to Smear His Supporters after Bomb Scares

President Donald Trump Denounced The Media On Friday For Trying To Pin The Recent Bomb Scare On Him And His Supporters.

“We have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican party,” Trump said.

The president commented on the news at his rally in Charlotte, North Carolina after authorities apprehended the Florida man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats.

“Political violence must never ever be allowed in America and I’ll do everything in my power to stop it,” he said. “The media has a major role to play, whether they want to or not.”

"They have a major role to play as far as tone, as far as everything," Trump said. "The media's constant unfair coverage, deep hostility, and negative attacks only serve to drive people apart and to undermine healthy debate."