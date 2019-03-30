Donald Trump Threatens ‘Next Week’ to Close the Southern Border: ‘I’m Not Playing Games’

President Donald Trump again threatened Friday to close the Southern border as soon as next week if Mexico did not do more to stop caravans of migrants from traveling to the United States.

“Mexico is tough. They can stop them. But they chose not to,” Trump said. “Now they got to stop them. If they don’t stop them, we’re closing the border. We’ll close it and we’ll keep it closed for a long time, I’m not playing games.”

The president pointed to two large caravans coming up to the Southern border through Mexico from Guatemala.

“They have to grab it and they have to stop it,” Trump referring to Mexico leaders.

He said that the United States immigration laws were "the weakest, the most pathetic laws" and demanded that Mexico to use their tougher laws to stop the caravans.