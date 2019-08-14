Donald Trump Thankful ‘Animal’ Chris Cuomo Was Not Armed During Tirade

President Donald Trump further addressed Tuesday the video of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo unleashing a profanity-laced tirade at a man calling him “Fredo.”

“I think what Chris Cuomo did was horrible, his language was horrible, he looked like a total out-of-control animal,” Trump said. “He lost it, and frankly I don’t think that anybody could defend him, because he spews lies every night.”

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

He also taunted Cuomo for acting like he was going to fight the man, adding that it was lucky that the CNN anchor was not armed.