Donald Trump Thankful ‘Animal’ Chris Cuomo Was Not Armed During Tirade

President Donald Trump further addressed Tuesday the video of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo unleashing a profanity-laced tirade at a man calling him “Fredo.”

“I think what Chris Cuomo did was horrible, his language was horrible, he looked like a total out-of-control animal,” Trump said. “He lost it, and frankly I don’t think that anybody could defend him, because he spews lies every night.”

He also taunted Cuomo for acting like he was going to fight the man, adding that it was lucky that the CNN anchor was not armed. – READ MORE

