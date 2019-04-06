Donald Trump Tells Migrants ‘Turn Around’: ‘We Can’t Take You Anymore’

President Donald Trump sent a message to migrants and illegal immigrants looking to cross into the United States on the Southern border on Friday.

“The system is full whether its asylum, whether its illegal immigration, our country is full, our area is full, the sector is full, we can’t take you anymore,” Trump said. “I’m sorry, so turn around, that’s the way it is.”

The president held a roundtable meeting with Border Patrol agents and military officials at the El Centro sector in Calexico, California.

Trump acknowledged that it was difficult to get funding for the wall from Democrats.

“The wall is like pulling teeth, it’s pretty tough,” he said.

The Army Corps of Engineers officer predicted that about 450 miles of wall on the Southern border would be constructed by the end of 2020. – READ MORE

