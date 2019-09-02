Donald Trump Taunts AFL-CIO Boss Richard Trumka on Labor Day

President Donald Trump reacted Monday to AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka’s appearance criticizing the president on Fox News.

“Just watched AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Fox News and thought to myself how different he is on TV than he is when he is with me at the White House,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He noted Trumka, “likes what we are doing until the cameras go on” suggesting the union leader was different with him when he visited the White House.

….and watched. NAFTA is the worst Trade Deal ever made – terrible for labor – and Richard let it stand. No wonder unions are losing so much. The workers will vote for me in 2020 (lowest unemployment, most jobs ever), and should stop paying exorbitant $Dues, not worth it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

On Fox News Sunday, Trumka criticized Trump’s new USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico and for taking on China “the wrong way.” – READ MORE