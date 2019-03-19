Donald Trump slams Kellyanne Conway’s husband as ‘total loser’

President Trump has ensured some awkward dinner-table conversations at the Conway household, taking direct aim Tuesday at adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

“A total loser!” Trump tweeted, in response to a post from campaign manager Brad Parscale about George Conway — who despite his wife’s senior role in the administration has emerged as an outspoken Trump critic.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” Parscale had tweeted Monday night.

KELLYANNE CONWAY’S HUSBAND RIPS TRUMP FOR ‘PATHOLOGICAL’ LYING, CLAIMS PRESIDENT HAS ‘DISORDER’

Conway himself responded shortly afterward, tweeting: “Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!”

The fiery tweets came after George Conway, who has frequently criticized Trump, questioned the president's mental health.