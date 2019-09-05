Donald Trump Slams ‘Debra The Mess Messing’ as ‘Racist’

President Donald Trump continued his feud with actress Debra Messing after she endorsed the idea of a “blacklist” of people donating to his reelection campaign and suggesting that black people voting for the president were “mentally ill.”

“Bad ‘actress; Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump wrote. “She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

….said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Trump also mentioned a controversial tweet in which the actress endorsed a church sign in Alabama that read “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

"THANK YOU #Alabama," she wrote, sharing a news story about the sign.