Donald Trump Slams ‘Debra The Mess Messing’ as ‘Racist’

President Donald Trump continued his feud with actress Debra Messing after she endorsed the idea of a “blacklist” of people donating to his reelection campaign and suggesting that black people voting for the president were “mentally ill.”

“Bad ‘actress; Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump wrote. “She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

Trump also mentioned a controversial tweet in which the actress endorsed a church sign in Alabama that read “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

“THANK YOU #Alabama,” she wrote, sharing a news story about the sign. – READ MORE

