Donald Trump Shares Dynamite Editorial Criticizing the FBI

President Donald Trump shared the text of a Wall Street Journal editorial sounding the alarm about the information revealed in the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

The editorial accused the FBI of using the FISA court and the phony opposition dossier funded by Hillary Clinton to influence the election.

It read:

We don’t know the political motives of the FBI and Justice officials, but the facts are damaging enough. The FBI in essence let itself and the FISA court be used to promote a major theme of the Clinton campaign. Mr. Steele and Fusion then leaked the fact of the investigation to friendly reporters to try to defeat Mr. Trump before the election. And afterward they continued to leak all this to the press to cast doubt on the legitimacy of Mr. Trump’s victory.

No matter its motives, the FBI became a tool of anti-Trump political actors. This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law.

The Journal’s editorial called for the declassification of more documents and praised House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes for releasing the memo.- READ MORE

Rep. Trey Gowdy said there might be about five FBI employees whose actions have been suspect in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the whole bureau should not be attacked.

“I have tremendous respect for the bureau, there are 30,000 employees, let’s assume that there are five that engaged in conduct that we have questions about,” Gowdy said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday.

Gowdy said the partisan tone of the investigation has become a major problem. He said he hopes the release of a four-page memo detailing how the FBI used a controversial dossier compiled on Trump by a political opposition research firm as evidence for a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign adviser is a “one-off.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he felt vindicated by the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” – READ MORE