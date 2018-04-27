Donald Trump: Shania Twain ‘Made a Mistake’ By Walking Back Her Support

President Donald Trump commented on country star Shania Twain’s decision to walk back her comment that she would have voted for him.

“Shania, who I think is terrific, but she made a mistake, by sort of saying, ‘I wish I didn’t go public with it,” Trump said. “But we know how she feels.”

The president made his comments in a phone interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday morning.

Twain disappointed Trump supporters after she walked back her support of Trump in a series of messages on Twitter. – READ MORE

