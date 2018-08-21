    True Pundit

    Donald Trump: Robert Mueller Investigation ‘Disgraced and Discredited’

    President Donald Trump Again Dismissed The Ongoing Russia Investigation Conducted By Special Counsel Robert Mueller On Monday.

    “Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency,” the president said.

    The president commented in response to the New York Times report that Trump’s White House lawyer Don McGahn met with Mueller for over 30 hours during the course of the investigation, giving him more details about the president’s actions than necessary.

    “Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble,” Trump wrote, accusing the special counsel group of “enjoying running people’s lives.”

    Trump first dismissed the New York Times story on Sunday as “fake news,” blaming the reporters for suggesting that McGahn had actually turned on the president in the interviews with Mueller.- READ MORE

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was worried that any statements under oath he provides to Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be used to bring perjury charges against him as part of the probe into Russia’s electoral interference.

    In an interview with Reuters, Trump echoed the concerns of his top lawyer in the probe, Rudy Giuliani, who has warned that any sit-down with Mueller could be a “perjury trap.”

    The president expressed fears that investigators could compare his statements with that of others who have testified in the probe, such as former FBI Director James Comey, and that any discrepancies could be used against him.

    “So if I say something and he (Comey) says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’ and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.” – READ MORE

