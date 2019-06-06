Donald Trump Rips ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Bette Midler for Fabricated Quote

President Donald Trump ripped Broadway star and actress Bette Midler Tuesday night as a “washed up psycho” after she spread a quote falsely attributed to the president.

“Washed up psycho Bette Midler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Trump said. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Trump commented on Midler as his visit to the United Kingdom continues.

Midler shared a popular fake quote falsely attributed to Trump to her followers on Twitter.