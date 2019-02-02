Donald Trump Ready to Run in 2020: ‘I Love Doing It’

Donald Trump Demonstrated New Energy For His Job As President Of The United States In An Interview Published Friday.

“Maggie, here’s the bottom line: I love doing it,” Trump said to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “I don’t know if I should love doing it, but I love doing it.”

The president did the interview with the Times on Thursday afternoon and spoke about running for re-election in 2020.

“There’s a lot, there’s always a lot to do, no matter how much you do,” he said. “I’ve done a lot, and there’s a lot to do.”

Trump reminded the reporters that he had a record high approval rating in the Republican party.

He noted that Democrats were in disarray as they drafted a challenger, observing they were moving further to the left.

“They’ve really drifted far left. They may even be too left for you folks, you know,” he said. “I’m not even sure. But they’ve gone pretty far out there.” – READ MORE