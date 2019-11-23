Donald Trump Previews ‘Historic’ Inspector General Report Going to ‘Highest Levels’ of White House

President Donald Trump previewed Friday the release of the Department of Justice inspector general report set down for December, describing the information as “historic.”

“They were spying on my campaign and it went right to the top and everybody knows it and now we’re going to find out,” Trump said.

The president gave an interview to Fox and Friends on Friday morning, in a phone conversation aired on the network.

Trump said he was not personally involved with the investigation, leaving it to Attorney General Bill Barr.

“He’s a great attorney general we would maybe have ended this thing a lot sooner had he been there originally,” Trump said.

(…)

He cited the actions of former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice, suggesting it would be “impossible” for them to be doing what they did without permission from Obama.

“I think it goes to the highest level, I hate to say it, I think it’s a disgrace, they thought I was going to win and they said, ‘How can we stop him,’” Trump concluded. – READ MORE