Donald Trump: People ‘Forgot’ Elizabeth Warren Is a ‘Fraud’

President Donald Trump reminded Americans during an interview with Time magazine that Elizabeth Warren is a “fraud” despite her recent rise in the polls.

“If you look at our friend Pocahontas, she is doing pretty well,” Trump said. “They forgot that she’s a fraud.”

Trump commented on the 2020 field during the interview, also remarking on the status of Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think that Harris has not surged, as they say,” Trump said. “I think that Bernie is going in the wrong direction. I think Biden is going in the wrong direction. He’s dropped a lot.” – READ MORE

