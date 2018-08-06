Donald Trump Mocks Elite: My Election Victory ‘Driving Them Crazy’

President Donald Trump Said During A Rally In Ohio Saturday That His Victory Over Democrat Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton Is Still Driving The Elites “crazy.”

“You are the elite. You’re smarter than they are … you’ve got everything going … the elite? They’re more elite than me?” President Trump told rally goers.”I have better everything than they have … and I became president and they didn’t … it’s driving them crazy.”

At a June rally in Fargo, North Dakota, the president blasted the elites, describing them as “stone-cold losers,” for refusing to support his 2016 presidential campaign. “We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses, apartments, we got nicer boats, we’re smarter than they are … we’re the elite!” he said.- READ MORE

President Donald Trump Eviscerated Msnbc At A Rally In Lewis Center, Ohio On Saturday Evening, Branding The Far-left News Network Disgusting And Corrupt.

“They had this false report that I was supporting somebody else and they were right,” the president said, referring to Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), whom Trump urged Ohioans to vote for despite being not the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, President Trump intended to voice his support for Republican State Representative Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

(…)

President Trump once again reaffirmed his support for Balderson after the “CNN sucks” chants dissipated. “I said he was my first choice. He has always been the one I want to win. It’s always dangerous when you do this.”

“MSNBC is so corrupt. It is so disgusting, so disgusting. I would say almost worse,” he added.- READ MORE

