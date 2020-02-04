Donald Trump: ‘Little’ Michael Bloomberg Wants a Box to Stand on at Next Debate

President Donald Trump ridiculed Michael Bloomberg for his height on Sunday, claiming that the former mayor of New York City wanted a box to stand on during the next Democrat debate.

Trump commented on Bloomberg’s height in a Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity:

I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates, to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong, you can be short, why should he get a box to stand on? OK? He wants a box for the debates, why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean that everybody else gets a box?

Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Hannity previewed the clip of the interview during an episode of Fox and Friends on Sunday morning.

Trump said Democrats changing the debate rules to allow Bloomberg on the stage was unfair, particularly to Democrats who were shut out of the process.

“Corey Booker and all these other people couldn’t get any of the things that Bloomberg’s getting now, I think it’s very unfair for the Democrats,” Trump said. “But I would love to run against Bloomberg, I would love it.” – READ MORE