Donald Trump Jr. won’t rule out running for office

Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday that he is not ruling out a possible run for office.

The president’s eldest son said on Bloomberg Radio’s “Sound On” that he had “plenty of time,” given his father’s late start to the political arena.

“I never want to rule it out. I definitely enjoy the fight. I definitely like being out there and I love being able to see the impact and the difference that it makes on these people’s lives that I get to see all over the country,” Trump Jr. said.

“My father decided to get into politics at 68. I’m 41, I’ve got plenty of time,” Trump Jr. said.

He did not specify which office for which he would consider a possible run. – READ MORE