Donald Trump, Jr. Touts 2018 Economic Success Message: ‘I’m Still Not Sick of Winning’

Donald Trump, Jr., The Son Of President Donald Trump, Said In An Exclusive Interview On Breitbart News Saturday On Siriusxm Patriot Channel 125, That His Father’s Administration’s Economic Successes Will Play A Huge Role In The 2018 Midterm Elections.

“I’m looking forward to 2018 and 2020 and saying: ‘What is the other side running on?’ It’s not going to be jobs numbers,” Trump, Jr., said. “The New York Times says ‘we don’t have words to describe how good the jobs numbers are.’ This is the New York Times. This isn’t Breitbart or perhaps someone else who’s going to be more slanted towards one side. This is the New York Times. They would love nothing more than to say these things are terrible. What are they [the Democrats] running on? Jobs numbers? Are they running on all time low unemployment? I mean, it doesn’t make any sense to me. When I see African American unemployment below six percent for the first time in history, what’s the other side’s message? We want to reverse all of this? We want to change this path?”

Trump, Jr., said it is equally important that conservatives and Trump supporters are aware of all the successes that President Trump has had in the Oval Office—in addition to pushing back on the Democrats’ and media’s “histrionics.”

“We have to make sure our people get it,” Trump, Jr., said. “We’re sitting there with all these wins. I’m still not sick of winning. That may be the one thing DJT had lied about—he said we may get sick of it. I’m not sick of it. I don’t think I ever will be. But we’re getting all these wins that our guys and our people and our side of the table have to realize that if you put Nancy Pelosi in charge of the House, all these things could go away.” – READ MORE

