Donald Trump Jr. Slams Adam Schiff — ‘He’s Got Some Soul Searching To Do’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Democratic “McCarthyism” and said Rep. Adam Schiff was a leaker on Fox News’ “Watters’ World” Saturday.

“You see the Democratic senators, ‘This is McCarthyism.’ I’m like what? You have a guy that’s been screaming Russia, Russia, Russia, with no evidence, obvious collusion, all this shade, for 18 months, screaming about McCarthyism? I mean, The irony is ridiculous at this point,” Trump Jr. said.– READ MORE

