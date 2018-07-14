Donald Trump Jr. Roasts Peter Strzok As ‘Creepiest Person In America’

Donald Trump Jr. went after anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok in a tweet Friday, labeling him the “creepiest person in America.”

Trump Jr. tweeted:

This guy has to be the creepiest person in America. OMG pic.twitter.com/gLWvwCiXIJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2018

Indeed, Strzok did make some strange faces during the Congressional hearing Thursday, as many Twitter users pointed out. – READ MORE

Most of America got its first look at Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok during his televised congressional testimony Thursday, and he made quite an impression.

It wouldn’t be surprising if words like “smarmy,” “arrogant” and “condescending” were trending on social media while Strzok was dismissing inquiries about his political bias and explaining how his text saying “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from being elected president “in no way suggested that I or the FBI would take any action to influence the candidacy.”

The FBI official came across like a Hollywood supervillain with his “cat that ate the canary” sneer and head-and-shoulder wiggle.

Great snakes writhe alike… pic.twitter.com/VBPncAW2CB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2018

As he often does, actor James Woods had a perfect take on that moment.

Woods paired the Strzok video with an old one of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton making a similar motion, and tweeted it with the words, “Great snakes writhe alike…”– READ MORE



Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1