Donald Trump Jr. Roasts Peter Strzok As ‘Creepiest Person In America’

Donald Trump Jr. went after anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok in a tweet Friday, labeling him the “creepiest person in America.”

Trump Jr. tweeted:

Indeed, Strzok did make some strange faces during the Congressional hearing Thursday, as many Twitter users pointed out. – READ MORE

Most of America got its first look at Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok during his televised congressional testimony Thursday, and he made quite an impression.

It wouldn’t be surprising if words like “smarmy,” “arrogant” and “condescending” were trending on social media while Strzok was dismissing inquiries about his political bias and explaining how his text saying “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from being elected president “in no way suggested that I or the FBI would take any action to influence the candidacy.”

The FBI official came across like a Hollywood supervillain with his “cat that ate the canary” sneer and head-and-shoulder wiggle.

As he often does, actor James Woods had a perfect take on that moment.

Woods paired the Strzok video with an old one of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton making a similar motion, and tweeted it with the words, “Great snakes writhe alike…”READ MORE

