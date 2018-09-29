Donald Trump Jr. on Brett Kavanaugh’s Self-Defense: ‘Others in GOP Should Take Notice’

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, gave strong and emotional testimony on Thursday afternoon in defense of himself, his family, his name and his reputation.

“I love Kavanaugh’s tone,” he tweeted. “It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35-year-old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.”

He added, “Others in the GOP should take notice!”

I love Kavanaugh’s tone. It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems. Others in the GOP should take notice! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal tweeted, “If Democrats had any honor or dignity, they’d feel great shame listening to Kavanaugh describe their tactics and words. It speaks volumes that they won’t care at all.” – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE