Donald Trump Jr.: No one with a brain believes Obama did anything good for economy, foreign policy

Donald Trump Jr. said on Saturday that no intelligent people believe former President Obama helped the economy or foreign policy.

“No one with a brain actually believes he did anything good for our economy or for our foreign policy,” Trump Jr. told “Breitbart News Saturday.”

“The biggest joke I’ve seen in the last two years is Obama … trying to claim this economy because his policies of overtaxation, oppressive regulation,” he said, tearing into the former president for his claiming credit for the economy earlier this month.

“That drove this country into the ground. That led to the worst recovery in the history of probably economics but certainly our country’s history,” Trump Jr. added.

Others have also questioned the length of the Obama recovery.- READ MORE

Barack Obama’s ego knows no bounds.

The U.S. economy sputtered throughout his eight years in office (he blamed predecessor George W. Bush, of course, and when that got tired, he blamed Congress). But now that the economy is booming, Obama’s demanding credit.

“We worked hard to turn this economy around when I was president,” Obama told a crowd of thousands in a school auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday as he campaign for a Democratic candidate. “And the actions that we took during the economic crisis returned the economy to healthy growth, initiated the longest streak of job creation on record, which continues to today … ”

“So just remember that: When you hear these folks bragging about this economic miracle, just remember when it started!” Obama yelled, prompting cheers. “Just remember when the ball got rolling.” – READ MORE