Donald Trump Jr. mocks comedian Michelle Wolf after Netflix gives her the boot

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Left-wing comedian Michelle Wolf on Monday on the heels of Netflix canceling her show that attacked his family on a regular basis with vulgar jokes.

“The Break with Michelle Wolf” debuted back in May and Wolf said that people who didn’t like her controversial performance at White House Correspondents’ Dinner would “hate” her Netflix series. Upon news that it was canceled after only a few months, Trump Jr. quoted her and added: “Well, seeing as she’s off the air already I guess she #nailedit.”

Well, seeing as she’s off the air already I guess she #nailedit https://t.co/g6tcx8Ul0H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 20, 2018

Wolf grabbed headlines in late April due to the jokes she made during the Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. The jabs she made during the event, aimed at President Trump and several members of his administration, reportedly caused some attendees to sit in silence while others left. – READ MORE

On Sunday, a mere two days after it was announced that noted Sarah Sanders critic and faux comedienne Michelle Wolf had suffered the indignity of having her Netflix show canceled, Bess Kalb, writer for Jimmy Kimmel, the Emmys and the Oscars, offered the dumbest explanation yet most predictable reason for the cancellation:

Michelle Wolf’s cancellation goes to show if you’re a talk show host with great jokes and perfect sketches, it’s best if you’re not a woman. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 19, 2018

Some of Wolf’s great jokes and perfect sketches have included dressing up in the colors of the American flag while chanting “God bless abortion!” READ MORE