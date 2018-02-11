True Pundit

Donald Trump Jr. and Log Cabin Republicans Slam Democrats for Stalling Richard Grenell Appointment

The Log Cabin Republicans protested against the stalling of openly gay diplomat Richard Grenell’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to Germany, Thursday, followed by Donald Trump Jr. adding his voice to the matter.

“It is simply unconscionable that @RichardGrenell hasn’t been brought up for a vote in the United States Senate to confirm him as our country’s Ambassador to Germany,” declared the Log Cabin Republicans in a post on Twitter, before encouraging people to call Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and complain. “It’s time to #ConfirmGrenell NOW!”

Grenell was nominated by President Trump to be the ambassador to Germany last September. However, the Senate has repeatedly stalled his appointment.

If Grenell’s appointment is confirmed by the Senate, he will be the highest-ranking openly gay government official in U.S. history, reporting directly to the Secretary of State. – READ MORE

