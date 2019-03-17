Donald Trump Jr. leaps to defend Chelsea Clinton after far-left activists accost her in viral video

Donald Trump Jr. is defending Chelsea Clinton after the former first daughter was accosted by far-left activists at a New York University vigil showing respect for victims of the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.

It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism. We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 16, 2019

Video of the incident, which went viral, showed the pro-Muslim students blame Clinton for the massacre. They claimed Clinton’s condemnation of anti-Semitic rhetoric from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) contributed to the political climate that fueled the massacre.

“This, right here,” an activist angrily yelled at Clinton, pointing to the vigil, “is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world!”

In an effort to defuse the tense situation, Clinton apologized several times, although she was continually interrupted. – READ MORE