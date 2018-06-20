Donald Trump Jr. Just Kicked Peter Fonda’s Sorry Ass Back to the 1960s Over Vile Attack of 12-Year-Old Barron

Donald Trump Jr. hit back at actor Peter Fonda late Wednesday morning after the Oscar-nominee publicly called for a mob to kidnap his 12-year-old brother, Barron Trump, and throw him in a cage with pedophiles.

“You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger.,” Don Jr. closed with “LMK,” which means “let me know.”

Don Jr. was responding to a tweet from Fonda, where urged a mob to kidnap Barron so he could be thrown in a cage and raped by pedophiles.

You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK. https://t.co/8OhiQ0aZmO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2018

