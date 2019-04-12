Donald Trump Jr.: Ilhan Omar’s Attack on Stephen Miller Further Reveals Her Shameless Antisemitism

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) clearly hasn’t learned from her past mistakes, because she hasn’t stopped spewing disgraceful and untrue rhetoric just yet.

The congresswoman recently made what might just be her most vile comments yet. At a fundraiser for the Council on American Islamic Relations, she reduced the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans to “some people did something.”

I have news for the freshman congresswoman from Minnesota: when 3,000 Americans are murdered by radical Islamic terrorists, it’s not “some people did something,” it’s an act of war.

Omar’s minimization of that despicable attack on our country is an insult to all Americans, especially those who lost loved ones on 9/11, and offers a disturbing insight into what Omar really thinks of her adopted homeland. That such remarks came from a sitting member of the United States Congress is particularly disgraceful.

Sadly, instead of condemning her vile comments, Democrats in Congress and in the media have remained largely silent about her comments, but that’s become par for the course for a Democrat Party that now counts Omar as part of the mainstream.

And now, on top of all that, and only weeks after “unequivocally” apologizing for her antisemitic tropes, Rep. Omar has set her sights on a Jewish White House adviser.

"Stephen Miller is a white nationalist," Omar tweeted. "The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage."


