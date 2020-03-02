Donald Trump Jr.: Hold to Your Second Amendment Rights ‘At All Costs’ (VIDEO)

During a CPAC interview with the NRA, Donald Trump, Jr. warned that the left is gunning for our liberties and urged Americans to hold to their Second Amendment rights “at all costs.”

As the election quickly approaches, @DonaldJTrumpJr has an important message for NRA Members and all gun owners: “They will do whatever it takes to try to take away your rights, your ability to protect yourself. We must preserve our 2nd Amendment rights at all costs.” #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/IDchxdGyWY — NRA (@NRA) February 29, 2020

His words come as prominent Democrat presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Mike Bloomberg are all running on changing the legal landscape to allow gun manufacturers to be sued for the misuse of their products.

On February 24, 2020, Biden called out gun manufacturers, warned that he was coming for them, and added, “I’m going to take you down.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --