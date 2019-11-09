Donald Trump Jr. hits Sunny Hostin in Twitter feud: What’s it like to get paid by network that ‘protected’ Epstein?

Donald Trump Jr. continued his Twitter battle with “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin after his fiery appearance on the daytime program, asking her what’s like to “draw a paycheck” from a network that “protected pedophile-rapist Jeffery Epstein.”

On Thursday, Trump Jr. was slammed by the ladies of “The View” for sharing the reported identity of the intelligence community whistleblower who helped jump-start the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Trump. Hostin went even further and suggested that Trump Jr. committed a “federal crime” for disclosing the name.

Did you also think what you did at the Trump Foundation was legal? @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/Y6HgUva2Ia https://t.co/jI9uLOKFa4 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) November 8, 2019

Trump Jr. knocked the liberal TV personality by sharing an article refuting her claims.

“Not sure where The View’s @Sunny got her law degree from, but she should think about asking for a refund,” Trump Jr. swiped.

Hostin shot back, asking, “Did you also think what you did at the Trump Foundation was legal?”

What’s it like to draw a paycheck from a network that not only protected pedophile-rapist Jeffery Epstein, but then retaliated against the courageous female whistleblower by pressuring CBS to fire her?@TheView @ABC https://t.co/VoMU1HHTg3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2019

Her jab referenced the New York Attorney General’s announcement on Thursday that a judge had ordered Trump to pay $2 million in damages for improper use of Trump Foundation funds in connection with the 2016 presidential primaries and his own political purposes, as part of a lawsuit Trump and the foundation settled with state Attorney General Letitia James. – READ MORE