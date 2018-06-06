Donald Trump Jr. Fires Shot at Bill Clinton for Playing the Victim in Monica Lewinsky Scandal

Clinton said, somewhat unbelievably, that things would be better for him in 2018: “Well, I don’t think it would have been an issue because people would have been using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t (resign).

“Do you think President Kennedy should have resigned? Do you believe President Johnson should have resigned?” Clinton said, getting combative.

“Nobody believes that I got out of that for free. I left the White House $16 million in debt,” he added, clearly playing the victim card. “But you typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this.”

“I apologized to everybody in the world,” he said.

Nevertheless, Clinton acknowledged he hadn’t talked to Lewinsky since the scandal to apologize for dragging her through the mud.

“I have not talked to her,” he said. “I never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Did Bill Clinton just #metoo Monica Lewinsky??? I (almost) have no words… Props for always being ahead of the curve as the first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women. Balsy! Stupid… but balsy!!! https://t.co/Fvn7Cp3OmP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 4, 2018

Of course, Lewinsky is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Clinton, given that he’s been credibly accused of sexual assault and harassment on numerous occasions. – READ MORE

