Donald Trump Jr.: Dems Hope Coronavirus ‘Comes Here and Kills Millions of People’

The coronavirus is the most hotly discussed topic in the world as the Trump administration has asked for money to fight the outbreak, which is still extremely rare in the United States.

There has been some partisan jockeying over the virus, as House Speakers Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “I don’t think the president knows what he’s talking about — once again.”

Trump shot back, accusing Pelosi of “trying to create a panic,” adding that “there’s no reason to panic.”

Don. Jr was just on Fox & Friends accusing Democrats of hoping coronavirus “comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.” Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/Fq5eAUIsnq — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 28, 2020

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning, Donald Trump Jr. went even further, suggesting that Democrats are rooting for the coronavirus to invade the United States and kill “millions of people.”

The president's eldest son said, "We've seen this play out for four years. Anything can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. Anything he does in a positive sense … they will not give him credit for. The playbook is old at this point."

