True Pundit

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Delivers Epic Smackdown On White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Posted on by
Share:

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner made news over the weekend, but not in a good way.

The evening’s entertainment, Michelle Wolf of Comedy Central, went on a 20-minute foul-mouthed and vulgar rant that drew criticism from even the most Trump-hating members of the liberal media. While many in the packed ballroom of the Washington Hilton, where 3,000 journalists and politicos gathered, were seen laughing it up at Wolf’s gross schtick, nearly all had disavowed the comedy set in the light of sobriety on Sunday morning.

Well, Donald Trump Jr. decided to weigh in on the comedy bit, and he did so with just one tweet — one brutal, devastating tweet. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Donald Trump Jr. Delivers Epic Smackdown On White House Correspondents' Dinner
Donald Trump Jr. Delivers Epic Smackdown On White House Correspondents' Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner made news over the weekend, but not in a good way.

Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: