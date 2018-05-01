Donald Trump Jr. Delivers Epic Smackdown On White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner made news over the weekend, but not in a good way.

The evening’s entertainment, Michelle Wolf of Comedy Central, went on a 20-minute foul-mouthed and vulgar rant that drew criticism from even the most Trump-hating members of the liberal media. While many in the packed ballroom of the Washington Hilton, where 3,000 journalists and politicos gathered, were seen laughing it up at Wolf’s gross schtick, nearly all had disavowed the comedy set in the light of sobriety on Sunday morning.

Hearing all the “jokes” about @realDonaldTrump as a business man from last night’s #WHCorrespondentsDinner. Only problem is they forgot about his best deal ever… Living rent free for 2 years in the media’s heads. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2018

Well, Donald Trump Jr. decided to weigh in on the comedy bit, and he did so with just one tweet — one brutal, devastating tweet. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1