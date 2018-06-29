Donald Trump Jr. challenges Elizabeth Warren to back up Indian heritage claims with $10,000 bet

onald Trump Jr. is giving Elizabeth Warren an opportunity to prove her loyalty to the Native American community with a friendly wager about the Massachusetts senator’s self-professed Indian heritage.

Trump Jr. is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who recently revealed the results of a DNA test she took with her co-hosts on “The Five”: 8.4 percent “sub-Saharan African,” and 6.1 percent “East Asian and Native American,” with at least 5.3 percent fully Native American.

Warren claimed Native American minority status during her time at Harvard and has repeatedly refused to provide anything but family lore and her high cheekbones to support her claim. The scandal earned Warren the nickname “Pocahontas” despite her efforts to repair her image with the Native American community.

Twitchy revived issue with the headline “Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle could be more Native American than Elizabeth Warren” on Wednesday, and Trump Jr. seized on the opportunity to challenge Warren to put the issue to bed.

I’ll make this interesting. I’ll bet @SenWarren $10,000 to a Native American charity that @kimguilfoyle is more Native American than she is.

LMK LOL! Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle could be more Native American than Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/so3NqZsker — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2018

“I’ll make this interesting. I’ll bet @SenWarren $10,000 to a Native American charity that @kimguilfoyle is more Native American than she is. LMK (let me know),” he posted to Twitter Wednesday, along with a link to Twitchy. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1