Donald Trump: Investigate Adam Schiff for ‘Fraud & Treason’

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that Rep. Adam Schiff be arrested for treason after the House Intelligence chairman presented a false narrative of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Arrest for Treason?”

He said that Schiff’s attempt to falsify the facts last Thursday deserved closer scrutiny from the law.

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber,” Trump said. “He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

Schiff was caught lying about Trump's conversation with Zelensky, which the House Intelligence chairman defended as "parody."