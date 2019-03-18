Donald Trump: ‘Invasion’ Coming at the Border; U.S. Has ‘Captured’ Thousands of Illegal Aliens

President Donald Trump told Breitbart News during his exclusive interview last Monday that there is an “invasion” of illegal immigration coming across the southern border.

“You are talking about an invasion,” Trump said in response to a question from senior Breitbart News White House correspondent Charlie Spiering about immigration. “People get angry on the other side when I use the word ‘invasion.’ This is an invasion, but it’s an invasion not only of people, but an invasion of drugs and human traffickers and other things.”

Trump also argued that the language that the United States should use for illegal aliens whom federal agents take into custody should be the word “captured” rather than “apprehended.” He also argued that he needs more Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to shift from a “catch and release” and other loopholes that allow illegal aliens to take advantage of the system and get into the country.

“Look, I need border security. We’ve done a great job,” Trump also said. “Look, when I say we apprehended 75,000 people last month, you know how good a job—these aren’t people that came in. These are people that have been—I say, should we use a different word? Because maybe they don’t understand the word ‘apprehended.’ Maybe they don’t know what it means. Should we use the word ‘captured’? We captured 75,000 people last month. It’s never been like that. The biggest problem we have—we’ve apprehended/captured 75,000 people. The problem we have is you have catch and release. You have all of these crazy loopholes. What we do is, I call ‘catch and keep.’”

Trump also argued that the need for the border wall is exemplified in the fact that more people come across in areas where there currently is no barrier. – READ MORE