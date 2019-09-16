Donald Trump: Illegal Migration Costs Americans $300 Billion Each Year

Illegal immigration costs Americans more than $300 billion a year, President Donald Trump tweeted Friday.

The tweet comes as a growing number of Democrat legislators and 2020 candidates step up demands for taxpayers to provide more healthcare to illegal migrants.

The slam comes after Trump knocked the Democrats’ 2020 candidates in June for promising to provide illegals with Americans’ healthcare.

….VERY stupidly negotiated Trade Deals, and Illegal Immigration, are a tremendous cost and burden to our Country. They are BOTH coming along very well and someday, in the not too distant future, America will see a very positive change. Remember, America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Breitbart News reported in June that most of the prominent 2020 Democrat presidential candidates said that illegal immigrants should have access to free healthcare either under Medicare for All, a public option, or other government health programs. Eleven of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates backed free healthcare for illegal immigrants either under Medicare for All or a public option, while eight Democrats — including frontrunner Joe Biden — ducked the question. – READ MORE