Donald Trump: Ilhan Omar ‘Extremely Unpatriotic’ and ‘Disrespectful’ to Our Country

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar during a local media interview in Minnesota on Monday.

“She’s got a way about her that’s very very bad I think for our country, I think she’s extremely unpatriotic and extremely disrespectful to our country,” Trump said in an interview with KSTP News.

The president defended sharing a video on social media criticizing freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

"Look she's been very disrespectful to this country, she's been very disrespectful, frankly, to Israel, she is somebody that doesn't really understand, I think, life, real life what it's all about," Trump said.