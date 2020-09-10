Donald Trump: If Biden Wins, China Wins. It’s as Simple as That

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again warned once again that if Vice President Joe Biden won the election, it would benefit China.

“If Biden wins, China wins. It’s as simple as that,” Trump said, adding that the former vice president was “surrendering our children’s future to countries like China.”

The president spoke during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday evening.

“China wants Joe Biden so badly,” he said.

Trump recalled Biden’s career of passing policies that allowed companies to offshore important jobs, loosen up restrictions on the American borders, and sending Americans into foreign wars.

“I am running for reelection to keep jobs at home, to put violent criminals behind bars and to ensure that the future belongs to America, not China and other countries,” Trump said. – READ MORE

