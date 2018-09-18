Donald Trump: Idea of Withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh ‘Ridiculous’

President Donald Trump dismissed on Monday the idea that his Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh would withdraw his nomination after a woman accused him of sexual harassment over 30 years ago.

“What a ridiculous question,” Trump replied when asked by reporters at the White House about whether his nominee would withdraw.

But the president appeared willing to work something out with Democrats to get a “full process” and “hear everybody out.”

“I’d like to see a complete process. I’d like everybody to be very happy,” he said. “Most importantly I want the American people to be happy because they’re getting somebody that is great.”

Trump expressed skepticism about the timing of the allegation which Democrats knew in the Summer, specifically criticizing Sen. Dianne Feinstein. – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”– READ MORE