Donald Trump Hints at #ReleaseTheMemo Success: ‘We Caught ‘Em … It’s So Much Fun’

President Donald Trump alluded to the successful Republican effort to release a House Intelligence memo that exposed new details of FBI officials colluding against him.

“Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about, oh did we catch them in the act,” Trump said. “They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught, we caught ‘em.”

The president made his remarks during a speech in Ohio on Monday. He did not specifically mention the memo but hinted strongly at its success.

“It’s so much fun,” he continued. “We’re like the great sleuth.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE