Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton ‘Living in a Cocoon’ Since the Election

President Donald Trump mocked former rival Hillary Clinton for losing in 2016, saying that she still did not accept that she lost.

“She’s living in a cocoon, and I guess people don’t like her or somebody doesn’t like her, but she didn’t do the job,” Trump said. “She didn’t do the job that she was supposed to do, and she should accept that.”

The president reacted in an interview on Fox and Friends to Clinton’s accusation that he was purposefully trying to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service to slow the delivery of mail-in ballots.

“I fear Republican sabotage of the USPS, including slowing mail delivery, is a Trump strategy to make voting by mail more difficult this fall,” Clinton wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Request your ballots and return them as early as you can.” – READ MORE

