Donald Trump: Guilty Until Proven Innocent a ‘Very, Very, Dangerous Standard’ for Our Country

President Donald Trump Expressed His Alarm Over The Brett Kavanaugh Allegations On Wednesday, Saying That The New Standard Set By The Media, Democrats, And The Left Was “dangerous.”

“This has everything to do with our country,” Trump said. “When you are guilty until proven innocent, it’s just not supposed to be that way.”

The president commented on the Kavanaugh accusations during a press conference at the United Nations in New York City.

Trump said that he grew up hearing the phrase “innocent until proven guilty,” suggesting that it was the proper application of justice in America.

He said that the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh set a different standard by his enemies because he was nominated to the Supreme Court.

“I think that’s a very very dangerous standard for our country,” Trump said. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE