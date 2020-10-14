Donald Trump: Fox News ‘No Longer Great,’ an ‘Obstacle’ to My Campaign

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Friday in some of his sharpest rhetoric to date, noting that the network was “no longer great” in 2020.

Trump spoke about Fox News in an event with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh on Friday and also in an interview with talk radio host Mark Levin.

The president said that Fox News was sharply different in their coverage during the 2020 election compared to the network in 2016 when he ran against Hillary.

“One of the biggest differences is Fox,” he said during Levin’s show. “Fox is a whole different ballgame than it used to be. Fox was great. Fox was great. Fox is no longer great.”

Levin, who has a weekend program on Fox News, noted that he would probably get some phone calls from Fox News executives to complain about Trump’s comments.

“I say it on Fox. I don’t care,” Trump replied. “What difference does it make at this point?”

The president also criticized Fox News during his two-hour “radio rally” with talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“You have such an incredible audience. So I can tell them about Fox being a big obstacle,” said Trump. “It’s a problem. Fox is a problem.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --