Donald Trump Floats Barack Obama Investigation: ‘Let’s Look into His Book Deal’

President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Democrats on Friday for continuing to push the idea of impeachment proceedings, suggesting that the House could investigate former President Barack Obama instead.

“We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president, let’s look into Obama the way that they’ve looked at me from Day One, they’ve looked into everything that we’ve done,” he said. “They could look into the book deal that President Obama made.”

The president spoke about the possible investigation with reporters at the White House after a signing agreement with Guatemala.

Obama and his wife Michelle famously signed a book deal estimated at $65 million in 2017. – READ MORE