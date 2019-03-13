Donald Trump: First Lady Melania Would Be ‘Jackie O Times Twenty’ If I Were Democrat

President Donald Trump pointed to media bias against first lady Melania Trump on Monday, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“If Ivanka Trump were a Democrat or a liberal democrat, even better, she’d be the toast of the world,” the president said. “Same thing with our great first lady, who people love by the way. If our first lady, if I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, she’d be Jackie O times twenty. Instead, they go after her.”Trump was referring to President John F. Kennedy’s wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — frequently nicknamed “Jackie O” after she became a world-famous celebrity and fashion icon in the United States.

PTrump was disgusted by the #FakeMelania conspiracy that trended on Twitter after the president and the first lady went to visit people affected by the deadly tornadoes in Alabama.

News outlets including ABC’s The View highlighted unverified Twitter claims featuring distorted photos of Trump and Melania to suggest that the first lady had a body double spend that time with the president. – READ MORE