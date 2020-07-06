Donald Trump: Federal Help Ready to Hit Chicago Gun Crime if Mayor Lightfoot Asks

President Trump is promising federal helping to curb Chicago’s surging gun crime if Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) will ask for it.

Trump also noted the surging gun crime numbers in New York City and offered to help Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), should he ask for support as well:

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

It should be noted the number of shot and wounded/shot in killed in Chicago over Fourth of July weekend rose a bit just hours after Trump sent his tweet. Breitbart News reported at least 70 were shot, 14 fatally, by Sunday night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. – READ MORE

