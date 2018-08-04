Politics
Donald Trump: ‘Fake, Fake Disgusting News’ Can Make Anything Look Bad
President Donald Trump Began His Rally In Pennsylvania On Thursday With A List Of Grievances For The Media.
“They can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake disgusting news,” Trump said, speaking to the crowd about the negative coverage of his visit with Queen Elizabeth.
Trump said he arrived early to the palace and had a wonderful time having tea and visiting with the Queen, but that the press reported that he was late and that he “overstayed” his welcome.
“She liked our first lady, and our first lady liked her … we got along fantastically well,” Trump said about the Queen.
Trump added that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was also successful, despite criticism from the media. – READ MORE
