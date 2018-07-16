True Pundit

Politics

Donald Trump: ‘Everyone Wants Me To’ Run Again In 2020

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump confirmed that he plans on running for reelection in 2020 in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“It seems like everybody wants me to,” Trump said in the interview, which was published Sunday.

When the president was asked about potential Democratic challengers and if he thought any of them had a chance to beat him, he said, “No. I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.” – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Donald Trump: ‘Everyone Wants Me To’ Run Again In 2020
Donald Trump: ‘Everyone Wants Me To’ Run Again In 2020

Today's entertainment gossip and chatter

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: