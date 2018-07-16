Politics
Donald Trump: ‘Everyone Wants Me To’ Run Again In 2020
President Trump confirmed that he plans on running for reelection in 2020 in an interview with Piers Morgan.
“It seems like everybody wants me to,” Trump said in the interview, which was published Sunday.
I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017
When the president was asked about potential Democratic challengers and if he thought any of them had a chance to beat him, he said, “No. I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.” – READ MORE
dailycaller.com