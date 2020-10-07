Donald Trump Ends Negotiations with Nancy Pelosi on Coronavirus Relief Until After Election

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ended negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a coronavirus relief bill, after weeks of failed attempts.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.”

Trump said his administration would revisit the idea of coronavirus relief after the election.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he wrote. – READ MORE

